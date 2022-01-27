Whip Watch Report: Boba Fett tops streaming originals in Germany

Netflix dominated the latest Whip Watch Report of streaming originals among German viewers for the week of January 17th to January 23rd, thanks in large part to Archive 81 and the return of both Ozark and Too Hot to Handle.

Overall, eight of the top 10 shows on the report were Netflix shows. The rankings are based on the viewing habits of TV Time app users, the world’s largest TV and movie tracking app with 20 million registered global users.

Despite Netflix’s strong showing, Disney+ had bragging rights of its own, with The Book of Boba Fett landing in the number one spot; it was the second straight week the Star Wars spinoff series was the top ranked show, as it continues to pull in viewers a month after its debut.



Archive 81, the new sci-fi / horror series based on the podcast of the same name, was the second most-popular streaming show among German viewers for the week. The show was followed by Too Hot to Handle, the American-British dating show which returned for its third season on Netflix on January 19th.

Speaking of returning Netflix shows, Ozark kicked off its fourth and final season on the streaming service on Janury 21st. Jason Bateman stars once again as Marty Byrde, the ex-financial-advisor-turned-cartel-money-launderer, while Laura Linney reprises her role as his clever wife, Wendy.

While Ozark topped the Whip Watch Reports in the US, the show had to ‘settle’ for being the fourth most popular show among German viewers. After Life – the top-ranked show in the UK – ended up grabbing the fifth spot in Germany. The show – created, written, produced, and directed by Ricky Gervais, who also stars as newspaper writer Tony Johnson in the series – had its third season premiere on January 14th.

Prime Video’s one show to crack the ranker – sci-fi series The Expanse – rounded out the top 10.

Here’s a look at the full ranker: