Roku OneView launches Nielsen DAR audience guarantees

Streaming platform and device specialist Roku has launched Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) audience guarantees on its OneView ad buying platform, making it the first such platform to enable Nielsen guarantees across TV streaming. OneView users can now choose a specific age and gender demographic, such as adults ages 18 to 49, and pay only for the ad impressions that reach their target audience.

According to Roku, advertisers choose OneView because it is currently the only ad buying platform with the powerful combination of Roku data from the streaming platform, ad space from The Roku Channel, and Roku ad experiences that go beyond the traditional TV spot.

Ahead of Upfronts, audience guarantees in OneView are available for ads running on the Roku platform. This will make it easier to plan and measure an entire TV streaming upfront in OneView with apples-to-apples measurement to traditional TV.

“We believe that all TV ads will be streamed and that all TV ad measurement will be automated,” advises Louqman Parampath, VP of Product Management. “Now, upfront advertisers in OneView will be among the first to see audience overlap across major devices, channels, and publishers on their plan,” “Our goal is to offer diverse tech and measurement offerings that move the industry forward.”

Roku has also made Nielsen audience guarantees more precise with data points from its direct relationships with consumers. Now, publishers that enable OneView as a demand source can use proprietary data signals from Roku to improve the accuracy of their own audience guarantees. This means that publishers can save money by wasting fewer ad impressions to fulfil their audience guarantees.

“A+E Networks is excited to work with Roku to utilise its OneView Ad Platform audience measurement capabilities for our clients, and to help advance the industry as a whole,” declared Tyler DeNicola, Vice President of Programmatic Revenue and Partnerships at A+E Networks. “Now we can offer brands improved performance, less waste and new guarantees across our streaming ad inventory.”

“OneView will help buyers shift more of their advertising into TV streaming,” noted Brad Stockton, SVP, US National Video Innovation at dentsu International. “We’re excited about the progress of adding Nielsen DAR into a programmatic execution, which is a first of its kind, and looking forward to seeing the capability extend across additional publishers in the marketplace.”

In 2015, Roku became the first TV streaming platform to launch Nielsen guarantees. As a result of the strategic alliance between Roku and Nielsen in 2021, OneView will also be one of the first ad buying platforms to apply Nielsen measurement to all four screens: traditional pay TV, TV streaming, desktop, and mobile.