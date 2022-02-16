Viewers flock to Netflix Oscar noms

As viewers whet their appetite for the upcoming Oscars ceremony, Netflix’s two best picture nominations, The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up, both took spots in the Netflix Top 10 English Films for the week commecing February 7th.

The Power of the Dog, which received 12 nominations, re-entered the English Films list off the back of this news with 5.46 million hours viewed, while Don’t Look Up held steady with 5.36 million hours viewed in its eighth week.



Topping the list, viewers fell for the Tinder Swindler for the second week in a row. The film had 64.7 million hours viewed and made the Top 10 in 94 countries. And just in time for Valentine’s Day, romantic comedy Tall Girl 2 made its debut on the English Films list with 27.44 million hours viewed.

On the non-English film side, Spanish romance Through My Window once again took the #1 spot with 34.7 million hours viewed. The film also entered the Most Popular list at #4 with 67.95 million hours viewed. Rounding out the top 5 were German thriller The Privilege at #2 on the list with 18.06 million hours viewed, Polish love story Into the Wind with 10.71 million hours viewed, Turkish romance Love Tactics with 8.96 million hours viewed and Korean rom-com Love and Leashes with 6.68 million hours viewed.

On the TV side, audiences flocked to Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, based on the true story of fake German heiress Anna Delvey. The limited series, starring Julia Garner, had 77.31 million hours viewed on the English TV list and appeared in the Top 10 in 88 countries. Based on the book series of the same name, Sweet Magnolias’ second season landed at #2 with 58.15 million hours viewed. Fans booked a date with the Season 2 cast of Love is Blind as the series debuted at #7 with 21.78 million hours viewed.

All of Us Are Dead continues to devour all in its wake as the most watched title with 113.24 million hours viewed and within the Top 10 in 94 countries. The series also climbed to the third spot on the Most Popular non-English TV list with 474.26 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, the newest season of Toy Boy had 15.87 million hours viewed.