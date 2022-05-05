TikTok Pulse unveiled

To help brands be on the pulse of entertainment and culture on TikTok, the video sharing app is introducing TikTok Pulse, a new contextual advertising solution that lets advertisers place their brand next to the top content in the ‘For You’ Feed. TikTok Pulse is designed to give brands the tools and controls to be a part of these everyday moments and trends that engage the community.

According to TikTok, marketers today are looking for the opportunities to be on the pulse of relevant cultural moments. “Our goal is to build creative tools for brands to be discovered and connect with the broader communities around them. TikTok Pulse places brands at the heart of TikTok communities and alongside the trending content that is driving conversation and action,” it says.

On TikTok, moments lead to movements, and brands can now tap into these moments as they happen on the platform. With TikTok Pulse, marketers can:

Supercharge brand exposure by appearing next to top most engaging content : TikTok Pulse puts brands exactly where they need to be – among the top 4 per cent of all videos on TikTok.

: TikTok Pulse puts brands exactly where they need to be – among the top 4 per cent of all videos on TikTok. Drive engagement and actions with diverse communities : From the latest beauty hacks to styling tips only on TikTok, unforgettable play-off moments to best upcoming TV shows, TikTok offers 12 categories of Pulse in which brands can place their ads next to the most culturally relevant content. These categories include favourite content from beauty and fashion to cooking and gaming and so many other verticals the TikTok community loves engaging with. This creates an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the communities that matter most to brands.

: From the latest beauty hacks to styling tips only on TikTok, unforgettable play-off moments to best upcoming TV shows, TikTok offers 12 categories of Pulse in which brands can place their ads next to the most culturally relevant content. These categories include favourite content from beauty and fashion to cooking and gaming and so many other verticals the TikTok community loves engaging with. This creates an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the communities that matter most to brands. Feel safe and confident with brand suitability measurements: TikTok’s proprietary inventory filter ensures that TikTok Pulse ads are running adjacent to verified content with its highest level of brand suitability applied on the platform. Additional post campaign measurement tools such as third party brand suitability and viewability verification provide advertisers the opportunity and transparency to analyse and understand the impact of their campaigns.

Creators and publishers are at the centre of entertainment on TikTok, it says. “With TikTok Pulse, we will begin exploring our first advertising revenue share programme with creators, public figures and media publishers. Creators and publishers with at least 100k followers will be eligible in the initial stage of this programme. We’re focused on developing monetisation solutions and available markets so that creators feel valued and rewarded on TikTok. From the very beginning, we’ve committed to working with our community to bring new features that enrich the TikTok experience, and we look forward to continuing that journey with TikTok Pulse,” it concludes.