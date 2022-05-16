Forecast: SVoD subs to reach 1.69bn by 2027

Global SVoD subscriptions will increase by 485 million between 2021 and 2027 to reach 1.69 billion, according to the Global SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Six US-based platforms will have 988 million paying SVoD subscribers by 2027, up from 612 million in 2021.

“Our Netflix forecasts for 2027 are 29 million lower than our February update – at 253 million,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Netflix needs to boost its content to counter its fresher and cheaper rivals.”

Netflix will add 31 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027, despite losing 4 million subscribers in North America.

Disney+ will overtake Netflix in 2025. Disney+ will add 144 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 274 million

Disney+ Hotstar will roll out to 13 Asian countries by 2027. These countries will supply 114 million (42 per cent) of the global Disney+ subscriber total, but only $1.58 billion [€1.52bn] (11 per cent) of Disney+’s revenues [$14.7 billion] by 2027.

Netflix will remain the revenue winner, with $34 billion by 2027 – similar to Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ combined. However, the Netflix total is only $4 billion more than 2021 as subscriber growth decelerates and ARPU is squeezed.