Nielsen deduplicates smart TV, streamer audiences

Nielsen has expanded deduplication of connected TV (CTV) audiences to include new Smart TV original equipment manufacturer (OEM) inventory, enabling media buyers and sellers to obtain accurate, person-level viewership inclusive of co-viewing across Samsung and VIZIO devices, in addition to Roku, Hulu and other streaming platforms in the US.

Nielsen says media buyers can now better evaluate CTV inventory and unique reach in a comparable and comprehensive manner. Advertisers can also now reduce advertising waste and ensure relevant ads are delivered to the right audiences across connected TV devices.

“This is a critical step toward Nielsen ONE and the movement toward providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across all screens, 24/7 for the marketplace,” said Ameneh Atai, General Manager, Digital Audience Measurement, Nielsen. “Nielsen’s combination of CTV coverage and deduplication with person-level co-viewing leads the industry as streaming grows and represents a larger share of how people consume media.”

The expanding deduplication of CTV audiences to include new Smart TV OEM inventory is a step towards increased industry coverage provided via Nielsen ONE, the forthcoming single source, cross-media measurement solution.