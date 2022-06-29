Whip Media Report: HBO Max, Disney+ lead in viewer satisfaction

HBO Max and Disney+ are the two streaming services that US viewers are most satisfied with according to a comprehensive new report from Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organisations.

Whip Media’s new Streaming Satisfaction Report – which is based on survey results from nearly 2,500 American respondents – took an in-depth look at customer satisfaction with a number of major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Prime Video and Discovery+.

Overall, the report highlights what viewers both like and dislike about the top SVoDs. For both HBO Max and Disney+, their strong content libraries played a major role in scoring a high level of viewer satisfaction; HBO Max, in particular, was the first-ranked SVoD in terms of quality of original content, variety of original content, and the perceived value of the service.

Netflix, meanwhile, took a hit in terms of viewer satisfaction compared to a year ago, but still ranked first for both user experience and content suggestions for subscribers. As for newer entrants, both Paramount+ and Peacock made modest gains in satisfaction versus last year. Consumers viewed the quality of Paramount+’s original series on par with Hulu’s. Peacock ranks lower, but its library, fueled by The Office, is a strength for them.

Other key findings included in the report:

· HBO Max leads the industry in terms of customer satisfaction, with 94 per cent of respondents saying they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the service; Netflix, which ranked second overall in 2021, dropped to fourth place in 2022 (with 80 per cent) behind Disney+ (88 per cent) and Hulu (87 per cent).

· Netflix’s decision to increase prices earlier this year was the main reason customers said they canceled their subscription, with 69 per cent saying price hikes led to them leaving the service; overall, Netflix ranks last in the industry in terms of perceived value.

· Still, Netflix remains the most indispensable service, with 31 per cent of respondents saying they would keep the service if they could only have 1 SVoD subscription. This was a 10 point drop from 2021, though, while HBO Max and Disney+ both made gains from last year.

· Apple TV+ easily made the biggest gains in customer satisfaction in 2022, with a 14 point surge helping it jump ahead of services like Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and Discovery+

“As an industry, we are heavily focused on subscriber counts and market share, but there is less coverage of how consumers perceive the platforms and their offerings,” said Eric Steinberg, Whip Media’s media research and insights lead. “By exploring the satisfaction with specific elements of their product, the platforms, and their suppliers, can understand how to better serve their customers.”

The report also looked at a wide-range of platform characteristics, including the variety and quality of original and library series, movies, user experience, program recommendations and more.

Whip Media’s report was based on survey responses from 2,460 U.S. TV Time app users (18-54 years old) from April 29 to May 4, 2022. To access the full Whip Media Streaming Satisfaction Report and charts, click here.