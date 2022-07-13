Data: US OTT service-stacking at record high

Research firm Parks Associates’ OTT Video Market Tracker service recently reported service-stacking is at an all-time high in the US. Parks Associates’ quarterly survey of 10,000 US Internet households finds 50 per cent reported subscribing to four or more OTT services in 1Q 2022, with nearly a quarter having nine or more services.

“Service-stacking in the US continues, but there will be a saturation point where households will no longer be willing to add another service and may look to trim back on their number of subscriptions,” advises Eric Sorensen, Sr. Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. “Service providers are anticipating this and looking to expand worldwide with content and coverage to boost their global offerings. This global push led to a bidding war for the exclusive streaming rights to the ccc cricket event, where Mumbai-based Viacom 18 beat out Disney. All providers are looking for new avenues to expand their global appeal.”