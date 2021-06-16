Research: 46% US homes have 4 or more SVoDs

Coinciding with its fourth annual Future of Video event, research firm Parks Associates has shared its latest data and insights showing that 46 per cent of US broadband households subscribe to four or more OTT services.

Some 82 per cent of the 10,000 US broadband households surveyed in Q1 2021 now have an OTT subscription, compared to 76 per cent in Q1 2020.

“New services are employing a variety of growth strategies including external partnerships to expand their reach and market footprint and augmentations to their offerings to grow share and increase retention,” commented Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates.