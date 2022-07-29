Advanced Television

WBDS: Record Tour De France audience engagement

July 29, 2022

Warner Bros Discovery Sports (WBDS) is reporting record-breaking audience engagement across 50 markets in Europe for its coverage of the Tour de France.

Highlights include:

Triple-digit Tour de France streaming growth on discovery+

  • discovery+ grows its Tour de France streaming audience by five times compared to 2021
  • Streaming across all digital platforms including the Eurosport App increases by almost a third (32 per cent) year-on-year

Strong linear performance despite wider industry trend of declining TV consumption

  • Best overall pan-Europe Tour de France television performance for five years with record audience tune-in in key markets including France, Spain and Norway
  • TV viewership across Europe on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 rises by 23 per cent versus 2021

Fans are consuming more cycling content, stories and bonus videos online

  • Increasing video consumption trend on Eurosport.com sees rise in media starts by half (50 per cent) the total from 2021
  • Total video minutes watched by fans grows by 40 per cent year-on-year

The broadcaster offered viewers access to every minute of all 21 stages of the Tour de France through uninterrupted streaming on discovery+, the Eurosport App and GCN+ in addition to television coverage on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, and news and views from cycling experts on Eurosport.com.

