WBDS: Record Tour De France audience engagement

Warner Bros Discovery Sports (WBDS) is reporting record-breaking audience engagement across 50 markets in Europe for its coverage of the Tour de France.

Highlights include:

Triple-digit Tour de France streaming growth on discovery+

discovery+ grows its Tour de France streaming audience by five times compared to 2021

Streaming across all digital platforms including the Eurosport App increases by almost a third (32 per cent) year-on-year

Strong linear performance despite wider industry trend of declining TV consumption

Best overall pan-Europe Tour de France television performance for five years with record audience tune-in in key markets including France, Spain and Norway

TV viewership across Europe on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 rises by 23 per cent versus 2021

Fans are consuming more cycling content, stories and bonus videos online

Increasing video consumption trend on Eurosport.com sees rise in media starts by half (50 per cent) the total from 2021

Total video minutes watched by fans grows by 40 per cent year-on-year

The broadcaster offered viewers access to every minute of all 21 stages of the Tour de France through uninterrupted streaming on discovery+, the Eurosport App and GCN+ in addition to television coverage on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, and news and views from cycling experts on Eurosport.com.