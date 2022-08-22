Forecast: 22m Arabic SVoD subs by 2027

There will be 21.52 million paying SVoD subscriptions [TV episodes and movies only] across 13 Arabic countries by 2027, up from 9.49 million in 2021, according to the Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

“Netflix will continue to lead the market, although Disney+ has provided a strong challenge since June,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “We assume that Netflix and Disney+ will add hybrid ad-supported tiers in a pan-Arabic platform from 2024.”

Despite its fast growth, Disney+ will remain behind StarzPlay (3.47 million subscribers by 2027) and Shahid VIP (3.77 million subscribers by 2027).

OSN lost some momentum after Disney+ withdrew its content and started as a standalone platform, However, OSN will retain exclusive rights to HBO Max and Paramount+ content. OSN will have 1.60 million paying SVoD subscribers by 2027.