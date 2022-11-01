Snapchat renews Sky Sports content deal

Snap has renewed its content partnership with Sky Sports to host made-for-mobile, short-form content on Snapchat Discover in the UK.

Sky Sports, a content partner since 2015 with over 1.8 million Snapchat subscribers, will publish highlights from every single Premier League football match, Women’s Super League highlights, behind the scenes content, clips from Soccer AM, Monday Night Football and football news on Snapchat.

The new content deal, Sky Sports’ biggest with Snapchat to date, also features a new Women’s Super League (WSL) talk show from Sky Sports, The Dub. The show will bring viewers breaking news, insights and clips from the WSL.

Kahlen Macaulay, International Sports Partnerships at Snap, said: “We are thrilled to continue strengthening our partnership with Sky Sports to bring more iconic football and sports content to Snapchat. Snapchat offers millions of fans around the world new ways to experience, celebrate and watch the best sports content – whether that’s catching up on goals from the weekend or using an AR Lens to celebrate incredible moments. We can’t wait to bring Snapchatters more great football and sports content as we countdown to a spectacular few months of sport, including the FIFA World Cup 2022.”

Jamie Hunt, Head of Digital & Social at Sky Sports, added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Snapchat to reach a highly engaged Gen Z community who talk about and watch sports and football on Snapchat every day. The way fans experience sports has evolved – with many fans using their phones to chat with friends, celebrate wins and access behind-the scenes content during matches. This partnership is therefore a great way to reach this community where they are.”

Other shows included in the deal include NBA talk show from Sky Sports, In The Paint and boxing talk show, Unanimous. These shows will bring viewers the latest news, predictions and topical debates from the world of boxing and NBA.