Survey: UK full fibre uptake limited

With full fibre networks passing 41 per cent of UK premises and with nearly 2 million of those having access to two or more independent network providers, consumers now have unprecedented access to a range of competitively priced ultrafast broadband packages. However, the uptake of full fibre services, especially those combined with a TV bundle, is yet to make any impressive inroads in the consumer marketplace.

In November 2022, Point Topic commissioned YouGov to conduct a survey on video, ISPs, broadband speeds and fibre to the home (FTTH) connectivity. This market research serves as an update on the UK pay-TV and broadband sector previously carried out in March 2022.

Key findings: