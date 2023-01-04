BLOCKBOARD, FreeWheel premium video access partnership

Ad tech company BLOCKBOARD is partnering with Comcast-owned television advertising technology platform FreeWheel. As a result of this collaboration, FreeWheel’s premium CTV inventory will now be available to all of BLOCKBOARD’s advertising clients.

“The rise and interest in CTV and all the great content that is available on this platform also comes with an additional challenge: to create, build and maintain trust across the ad ecosystem,” said Matt Wasserlauf, CEO and Co-Founder of BLOCKBOARD. “Our clients partner with us to drive better business results, and working with FreeWheel provides the most direct and trusted path to that inventory and ensures that their advertising journey begins with quality content and quality impressions.”

Through this integration with FreeWheel, BLOCKBOARD has gained access to the most optimised supply path to high-quality CTV inventory, resulting in more premium advertising opportunities for its demand side clients.

“Working with BLOCKBOARD, we can better connect buyers and sellers across the TV ecosystem, and therefore simplify and enhance the overall ad buying experience,” commented Greg Joseph, Head of DSP Partnerships, FreeWheel. “By teaming up, we can provide a more streamlined supply path to marketers, while reducing waste, friction and inefficiency, all while delivering a better experience to consumers.”