VIDAA USA launches VIDAA Free

VIDAA USA has launched VIDAA Free, its streaming hub of free advertising supported content, and is now available on millions of connected TVs powered by VIDAA, the smart TV operating system preinstalled on most TVs manufactured by Hisense, Toshiba and many more TV brands.

The service offers VoD, live linear, and ad-supported content for free and is currently available in the US, with plans to expand globally later this year.

VIDAA Free is launched on VIDAA’s own Online Video Platform, based on Xstream technology from SeaChange International, a provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) technology.

“VIDAA Free continues to mark the evolution of content consumption on Connected TVs (CTV),” said Chris Klimmer, President of SeaChange. “As video consumption shifts from cable to streaming, and beyond subscription models to advertising-supported content, Connected TVs can now be capable of meeting consumers’ demand for more video content choice and ease of use. As more premium content becomes available under advertising business models, Smart TV operating system providers are becoming the primary gateway to publisher partnerships. With the launch of VIDAA Free consumers can easily discover and access some of the biggest series and movies from top publishers while content owners can monetise content through advertising on a global scale. The launch also allows SeaChange to expand its strategic partnership with VIDAA and to participate in their future success.”

“We’re excited to bring VIDAA Free to millions of Connected TVs worldwide and are proud to launch it on Hisense Smart TVs, the world’s leading manufacturer in terms of units shipped. This marks a new era of video streaming experience on Connected TVs,” said Yaniv Gruenwald, COO of VIDAA USA. “With the platform jointly developed with SeaChange, VIDAA has full control and can seamlessly manage, curate, publish, and monetise video content.”