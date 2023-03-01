Whip Media: True Lies most anticipated new show in March

There are a number of big-name shows, like The Mandalorian (Disney+) and Succession (Sky/HBO), making their returns this March, as well as a handful of highly-anticipated new series like Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video) making their debuts, reports Whip Media.

But the two shows leading Whip Media’s March Anticipation Report, which looks at the most anticipated new and returning shows (Whip Media’s rankings are based on viewer data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users) are True Lies and Gotham Knights.

True Lies, which is set to premiere on CBS (in the US) on March 1st, takes bragging rights as the most anticipated show among American viewers. The series is based on the classic 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick of the same name, with Reba star Steve Howey taking over as Harry Trasker, a covert international spy.

Gotham Knights, which is a DC Comics superhero drama set after the death of Batman, is coming to The CW in mid-March, takes second place overall.

And Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the popular book of the same name from Taylor Jenkins Reid – is the third most-anticipated new show, according to Whip Media’s data.

The good news doesn’t stop there for Daisy Jones & The Six;. The show’s following on TV Time is so robust that it’s tracking to be Prime Video’s most successful new series, outside of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, since the beginning of 2022. Furthermore, Daisy Jones & The Six is among the top 10 per cent of all Prime Video shows in terms of pre-launch following dating back to 2019 – again, indicating fans are looking forward to this show in a major way.

Looking at returning shows; Netflix came in first place overall, according to Whip Media’s ranker, thanks to Shadow and Bone coming back this month. The second season of Shadow and Bone narrowly edged past The Mandalorian on Disney+, which is the second most-anticipated show of March, per Whip Media’s viewer data.

The 3-5 shows are well known, too; the upcoming third season of Ted Lasso netted Apple TV+ the third place spot, while Yellowjackets placed Showtime in the fourth spot. And of course, Succession made the cut, with the critically acclaimed HBO series rounding out the top 5 most anticipated shows. The show has received a follower boost in the past few days, too, according to Whip Media, after series creator Jesse Armstrong said the upcoming season would be the show’s last.