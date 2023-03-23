Netflix first million ad channel subs

Netflix has reportedly got its first one million subscribers for the recently-launched low-cost ad-supported tier.

According to Bloomberg, quoting internal sources, the user base for the service grew 500 per cent in the first month after launch and by another 50 per cent in its second month. The one million active users of ad tier include multiple users of single accounts and did not include international users.

Researcher Antenna reckons Netflix ad tier currently accounts for 20 per cent of new sign-ups. The introduction of the ad tier was timed in part to coincide with Netflix’s launch of new measures to combat password sharing, with the assumption that some users linked to other accounts may opt to subscribe to the $6.99 a month ad tier.