New measurement & attribution partners for WBD

Warner Bros Discovery US Ad Sales has revealed new partnerships with 605, ABCS Insights, DISQO, EDO, LoopMe and Pilotly which it says further demonstrate greater attribution and efficacy of advertising campaigns across its linear, digital and advanced audiences.

These providers will work with Warner Bros Discovery to prove campaign effectiveness across multiple platforms and provide meaningful insights around the full-funnel impact of an advertiser’s investment across the company’s iconic portfolio of premium entertainment, sports, news and lifestyle brands.

“We’re excited to link arms with these innovative companies to better measure and evaluate the attribution and efficacy of campaigns, allowing advertisers to see the true value of our premium storytelling across platforms, from initial consumer awareness to actual consumer action,” declared Andrea Zapata, EVP, Head of Ad Sales Research, Measurement and Insights at Warner Bros Discovery. “We continue to invest in new and alternative measurement providers that empower the marketplace to gain a deeper understanding of the impact of their spend and see a more multi-dimensional ROI.”

Warner Bros Discovery says it is committed to developing an expansive portfolio of measurement and currency solutions that further demonstrate the value and outcomes of its award-winning storytelling – from counting to efficacy, offering advertisers the confidence and trust needed to thrive in today’s fragmented landscape. With a diverse and more precise currency and measurement framework, Warner Bros Discovery says its advertisers can better leverage its suite of premium IP, brands, franchises and coveted audience access.