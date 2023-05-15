Paramount+ now on Virgin TV

Customers of UK pay-TV operator Virgin Media with Virgin TV 360 or Stream can now access the Paramount+ SVoD service directly via their set-top box for £6.99 (€8.03) per month, or £69.90 per year.

Paramount+ is the latest in a series of apps to become available on Virgin TV, offering customers access to more than 10,000 hours of content and further enhancing its catalogue of programming so customers can discover a variety of TV content all in one place.

Paramount+ brings together exclusive originals, blockbuster films and iconic series across every genre from Paramount’s brands and production studios, including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Showtime and the Smithsonian Channel.

Virgin TV customers who don’t currently subscribe to Paramount+ can log into their My Virgin Media account for more information about signing up.

“Offering our customers access to the latest and greatest programmes in one easy, convenient place has long been a focus for us,” commented David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2. “Whether it’s drama, sport or documentaries, Virgin TV provides something for everyone, and the addition of Paramount+’s huge catalogue of award-winning shows and iconic movies means entertainment just got even better for Virgin TV customers.”