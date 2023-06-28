Report: CTV half of global video impressions for retail 

Among retail advertisers, connected TV (CTV) accounted for half (50 per cent) of global video impression share in 2022, an increase of nearly 52 per cent compared to 2019. This is according to a retail vertical benchmarks report released by Innovid, the independent advertising platform.

“Shifting consumer habits, combined with the increasingly fragmented media landscape, have pushed retailers to rethink their advertising strategies in order to stay competitive in a saturated market,” said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. “It’s no surprise that, as a result, CTV has taken a significant stake in retail advertisers’ media mix due to its ability to drive reach alongside granular targeting. With the use of advanced creative technologies like shoppable ads, coupled with customisable formats for personalisation (day, time, location, weather, etc.), retail advertisers can better engage their target audiences at every step of their individual journeys with more personalised ad experiences at scale and, ultimately, drive business outcomes.”

The report analysed 23 billion global video advertising impressions from retail advertisers served on Innovid’s platform in 2022 across devices (CTV, mobile, and desktop) to provide a holistic view of how retail advertisers are leveraging video advertising and adapting media and creative strategies.

Key findings from Innovid’s platform include: