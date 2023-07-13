Movistar plotting OTT Movistar++

Movistar is reportedly set to launch a new OTT service, branded Movistar++, in an attempt to attract the 2.5 million Netflix subscribers who have dropped their subscription following the clampdown on password sharing.



The company could reveal plans it by the end of June, with the service set to include movies, TV series and, according to rumours, a football match from La Liga every weekend, as well as a weekly match from the UEFA Champions League during game weeks.



The OTT service will be marketed at a price between €10 and €15 a month. Present Movistar’s OTT service Movistar Lite currently costs €8 a month.