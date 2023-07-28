Study: Canadians engaging with enhanced Connected TV ads

Findings of a new study from Connected TV and cross-screen advertising specialist LG Ad Solutions indicate that 84 per cent of Canadian viewers like enhanced ads, and more than half (52 per cent) will engage with them. Enhanced ads are Connected TV ads that include dynamic QR codes, change messaging based on time of day, are location specific or use weather to trigger relevant creative.

The majority of Canadian consumers (69 per cent) are likely to engage with enhanced ads that show real-time sports scores or a countdown to games/events and team match-ups. In fact, enhanced ads with sports-related dynamic content are the most likely to improve brand favourability and purchase intent, with one in three viewers reporting a positive impact.

LG Ad Solutions surveyed more than 650 Canadian consumers who owned a connected TV in February 2023 to understand the value of enhanced ads and viewer preferences and attitudes towards them. The study, Enhanced Ads: The Actionable Format, also found:

One in two viewers are likely to engage with weather-triggered enhanced ads, and 69 per cent like the idea of ads that factor in weather.

More than three-quarters (78 per cent) of viewers like the idea of ads that provide closest store locations. Further, one in three viewers is likely to be favourable towards local extension enhanced ads.

Enhanced ads with QR codes had the lowest level of engagement at 43 per cent, noting that QR codes lacking a clear call-to-action suffer in engagement. However, when done effectively, one in three viewers are likely to be favourable towards QR-enhanced ads and one in three are likely to purchase brands that use QR-enhanced ads.

Interactive ads are popular with viewers, as 62 per cent prefer interactive ads to static or regular video ads. Contextual ads were also popular with viewers, as 77 per cent liked ads that take into consideration the context in which the ad is being viewed.

“The results of this study reinforce the desire among consumers to have a more personalised advertising experience, receiving information that is timely and relevant to them,” said Jason Randall, Country Manager, Vice President of Sales, Canada, LG Ad Solutions. “Unlike traditional television, Connected TV provides brands a way to give viewers the experience they’re looking for and help drive better brand engagement through more interactive and compelling advertising content.”