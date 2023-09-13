iSpot acquires 605

iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement company used by top advertisers, networks and platforms, has announced the acquisition of next-generation measurement and attribution company 605. The deal brings together two independent TV measurement companies with a significant customer footprint across brands, TV networks and streaming publishers.

The acquisition of 605 immediately bolsters iSpot’s measurement solutions for video and TV advertising effectiveness — especially in the areas of business outcome attribution, advanced audience measurement, media planning and data science managed services.

“605 has developed an impressive technology architecture, a great approach to using big data and a suite of powerful solutions that nicely complement our own,” says Sean Muller, founder and CEO of iSpot. “We are excited to integrate their world-class team of engineers and data scientists in our mission to modernise measurement effectiveness and new currencies.”

With the acquisition, iSpot will add set-top box data from 16.6 million homes to its smart TV data footprint, bringing iSpot’s total available TV device footprint to 82.7 million. The combined data sets, which include smart TV data from Vizio and LG, will serve as a foundation for delivering accurate, representative measurement and new currencies to the TV marketplace.

“We launched 605 seven years ago with the idea that high-quality data and advanced analytics would make television advertising even more effective, from planning and segmentation all the way through to attribution and now prediction. During a time of profound change in our industry, I could not be more proud of the team for delivering on that promise,” said Kristin Dolan, founder of 605 and today the CEO of AMC Networks. “iSpot has built a large and loyal customer base, particularly with large brand advertisers, and is a pioneer in the measurement space. I can’t wait to see the things this powerful combination of technology and talent can achieve and bring to a growing array of clients and partners under iSpot’s leadership.”

All 85 employees of 605 will be joining iSpot, bolstering the iSpot talent pool and bringing total employee count to 464. In the immediate term, 605 will continue to operate as an iSpot company, building and supporting 605 solutions. The companies will work together to integrate all products under a single offering that utilise a unified data spine and technology infrastructure for all measurement and currency offerings.

The combined technologies aims to accelerate the delivery of solutions for brands and programmers, most notably in predictive AI technologies that leverage proprietary data assets for better forecasting, planning, optimisation and results reporting.

The acquisition is iSpot’s fourth in five years and the largest to date.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.