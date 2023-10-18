Nielsen ONE goes global

Nielsen, the specialist in audience measurement, data and analytics, is launching Nielsen ONE, its cross-media measurement solution, in markets around the world, beginning with Nielsen ONE Content in Denmark. This launch is the first step in a global rollout of deduplicated, comparable, and comprehensive measurement of audiences across all platforms and media types. The timing of the rollouts and specifics of the solution will vary by market.

Nielsen ONE enables publishers and platforms to know exactly who is watching what in order to reach audiences that matter most, and gives media buyers the power to plan, optimise and measure campaigns with confidence. By aggregating viewing across distribution channels, Nielsen ONE Content will give the industry a deeper understanding of the value of content to guide content development strategies, media planning, and, ultimately, content distribution agreements. Nielsen ONE Ads offers a view of the audience at each step of the media journey: from who saw an ad, to how the campaign was delivered to audiences, and what actions those audiences took as a result.

“Launching Nielsen ONE Content and Ads globally helps us power a better media future and is a truly transformative step towards achieving deduplicated cross media measurement,” said Deirdre Thomas, Chief Product Officer for Nielsen Audience Measurement. “Nielsen ONE Content going live in Denmark is an important landmark for the industry and for the future of measuring audiences across platforms and devices to provide deduplicated metrics. Denmark has always been a trailblazing market for us when it comes to measuring audiences and launching Nielsen ONE is further proof.”

Nielsen ONE Ads has been available since September in the following markets: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand and the UK.