Forecast: Streaming ad-tiers to flourish amid inflation

Kantar Media, a specialist in audience measurement, today launches its annual Media Trends and Predictions report, providing predictions for 2024 and beyond, based on the market insights it has developed for clients around the world.

In exploring the forces shaping the media landscape, Kantar Media’s experts predict that macroeconomic factors and changing viewing habits will have profound impacts on the media industry in 2024, resulting in a renewed focus on library content and expanded approaches to audience measurement.

Five industry trends shaping 2024

1. Ad-supported streaming will flourish amid inflation – 2023 was defined by continued economic troubles, with persistent inflationary pressure affecting consumers’ spending and just 4 per cent of consumers said they would prioritise online subscription services if they faced an unexpected cost they needed to cover. A key strategy emerging from this constant uncertainty is guiding audiences towards more affordable, ad-supported services. In 2024, expect to see faster adoption of ad-supported streaming services across markets – albeit at an uneven pace, and streaming companies seeking out a deeper and more nuanced understanding of audience behaviours.

2. Measures of content success will expand as viewing habits evolve – This year, the Hollywood writer’s strike provoked a re-appraisal of the value of timeless classics (such as The Office and Friends) and while production of new shows slowed, streamers turned to library content from around the world and imported formats. To make sense of both streaming and linear viewing habits, broadcasters and platforms will expand the definition of viewing and measures of success looking beyond overnight ratings towards more holistic measures, integrating first (and third) party data alongside panel data.

3. Advertisers will get smarter about segmentation and lean into the AVoD revolution – The rise of AVoD will be a key trend for advertisers. We can expect to see more experimentation as brands lean into the AVoD revolution, with product placement within popular shows, interactive ads that allow for viewer participation and shoppable ads that blur the line between content and commerce. For advertisers, demographic-based segmentations – such as age, sex and gender – no longer suffice. Looking ahead to 2024, marketers will adopt increasingly sophisticated targeting approaches and look to understand consumers’ attitudes, values and behaviour to inform their new approaches.

4. The industry will grapple with the opportunities and challenges posed by AI – 2023 marked the year in which generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) exploded into the mainstream with the launches of ChatGPT and Bard. 2024 will see the media industry explore deeper integrations of AI, as well as contend with concerns around bias and copyright infringement arising from its use. 2024 may also witness an ironic predicament — an abundance of tech solutions, but a potential uptick in ad wastage.