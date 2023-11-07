Report: 68% UK prefer AVoD over SVoD

LG Ad Solutions has released the findings of its 2023 streaming report The Big Shift: United Kingdom Wave II, which found that UK consumers are increasingly shifting away from linear TV, with 25 per cent of those surveyed saying they are watching less linear television than a year ago. In its place, ad-supported streaming services are growing in popularity, with 68 per cent of UK consumers preferring to stream free content rather than pay for a subscription. This is 8 per cent more than US consumers.

“Nearly all UK households are now reachable via CTV, and with a consumer preference for ad-supported content, marketers need to ensure that advertising on free ad-supported content is part of their media mix,” said Ed Wale, VP Europe at LG Ad Solutions. “Our data shows that after seeing a CTV ad, UK TV viewers are more likely to search online, visit a website and talk about the ad or product than US viewers. It’s clear that CTV is a performance channel and gives marketers the chance to reach and interact with an engaged audience.”

The study, which follows LG Ad Solutions’ first The Big Shift: United Kingdom report in 2022, surveyed more than 800 UK consumers in August 2023 to determine consumer perceptions and behaviours related to CTV. The study also found: