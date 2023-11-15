WBD, DirecTV and more join Yahoo Backstage

Yahoo Advertising has announced advancements in its publisher-direct offering, Yahoo Backstage, including the integration of premium publishers, such as DirecTV, The EW Scripps Company, LG Ad Solutions, Mediavine, Realtor, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), among others. Nearly 40 of the over 100 premium publishers participating in Yahoo Backstage are Connected TV (CTV) publishers. This infusion provides advertisers with access to a diverse range of quality media and advertising opportunities across multiple channels.

Available exclusively through the Yahoo DSP, Yahoo Backstage facilitates a direct line to curated, premium publisher inventory, enhancing engagement, brand visibility, and ROI.

Yahoo Backstage also offers a more sustainable buying practice by reducing the number of technology participants within a buy and supporting MFA-free inventory. Carbon emissions on MFA inventory are 26 per cent higher than on non-MFA inventory, per a study from Scope3 and Eubiquity. Yahoo Backstage has recently been recognised by Jounce Media as the largest MFA-free supply source on the open Web.

“We’re interested to test Yahoo Backstage to drive efficient and sustainable programmatic media,” said Kristy Conrad, Head of Programmatic at Starcom. “Premium inventory plays an extremely important role in the online experience we’re driving for our clients and customers, and Yahoo’s strong relationships with the industry’s top publishers helps us reach them effectively. It’s great to see Yahoo making these strategic moves and we look forward to our continued work together.”

“We know that Yahoo pays close attention to the needs of advertisers as reflected in our studies,” said Kevin Mannion, Chief Strategy Officer at Advertiser Perceptions. “Yahoo Backstage strikes us as a strong response to advertiser needs for premium, safe, and diverse inventory.”

“The growth and acceptance of Yahoo Backstage underline the impact SPO is having on the advertising industry,” added Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “We’re committed to enabling buying choices and fostering strong partnerships with our advertiser, publisher, and SSP partners.”