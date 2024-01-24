France: VoD consumption growing

In 2023, French VoD consumption made up a third (33 per cent) of overall video viewing, a rise of seven points over four years.

According to the latest wave of Médiamétrieʼs TV Year report, TV, platform of all platforms, French individuals’ total video consumption reached 4h 37m in 2023, while in 2022, the live, replay, preview, at home or on the go daily video consumption reached 3h 36m.

Médiamétrie’s new study now makes a distinction between Live TV viewing and on demand VoD consumption.

“Platforms are reflecting the digitalisation of usages and have become unavoidable on all screens and on a daily basis,” advises Isabelle Maurice, head of studies.

Médiamétrie finds that TV broadcasters’ digital offering and content attracting more than 500,000 catch-up TV viewers doubled within the last five years, with even stronger peaks for preview content, which multiplied tenfold between 2022 and 2023.

In November 2023, more than ten million people watched preview content on broadcaster VoD platforms (BVoD) such as TF1+, 6play, myCanal, or France.tv.

Such preview sessions, boosted by local dramas, are attracting more and more viewers as on demand TV overall reached a regular daily audience of 6.5 million in 2023.

According to Médiamétrie, live TV viewing still accounts for 67 per cent of the French video time, and is driven by news edition and sport events.

FAST TV is also a new way to reinvent live television, Médiamétrie believes, revealing that France now boasts more than 500 FAST TV channels, from traditional and new players.

In 2024,the Médiamétrie TV Year report will be a little bit different as the company has changed its measurement method since the beginning of the year to take into account all French homes, even the 10 per cent without TVs, and 100 per cent of the screens used to watched TV content, including all connected devices.

“By the end of 2024, we will also deliver a measurement of all streaming video platforms on all devices, including Netflix and Disney+,” reports Laurence Deléchapt, TV and cross media’s director.