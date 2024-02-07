Data: UK SVoD subs dip in Q4

Barb has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 18.8 million UK homes (65.4 per cent) had access to an SVoD service in Q4 2023, a decrease from 19.3 million (67.3 per cent) in Q3 2023.

For the first time, Barb has shared the Netflix advertising tier estimate which is 1.45 million which equates to 5.1 per cent of homes. (These homes form part of the overall Netflix figure below and are not in addition to it).

Report highlights include:

Netflix: 16.3 million UK homes (56.7 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q4 2023. Down from 16.7 million (58.2 per cent) in Q3.

Prime Video: 12.4 million UK homes (43.1 per cent) had access to Prime Video in Q4 2023, down from fractionally under 13 million (45.3 per cent) in Q3.

Disney+: 7.3 million UK homes (25.6 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q4, a decrease from 7.6 million (26.7 per cent) in Q3.

Apple TV+: 1.98 million UK homes (6.9 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q4, also down from 2.2 million (7.8 per cent) in Q3.

Paramount+: 1.99 million UK homes (6.9 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q4, a small difference compared to 1.93 million (6.7 per cent) in Q3.

NOW: 1.82 million UK homes (6.4 per cent) had access to NOW in Q4, a small drop from 1.9 million (6.5 per cent) in Q3.

Doug Whelpdale, Head of Insight at Barb, commented: “The latest data from our Establishment Survey show access to pure-play VoD services dropped slightly in Q4 last year. The proportion of homes with two or more services also slipped back compared to Q3, dipping from 13.3 million (46.4 per cent) to 12.8 million (44.7 per cent) in Q4. As they continue to battle it out in the UK viewing ecosystem, the festive period proved a competitive time. Families may have prioritised festive spending at a time when the broadcaster offering is strong. And mostly free.”

Barb’s viewing data shows how new titles and library programming combine to drive time spent with these SVoD services. SVoD services with a household penetration of more than 5 per cent are reported. Caution should be applied when comparing Barb’s sample-based numbers to audited numbers published by the SVoD services. Respondent recall of access to these services is subject to some uncertainty – this could occur where the respondent is not the subscriber in the household, or the service is provided in a package with other services, notes Barb.