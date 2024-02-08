ITVX sees record streams in January

January 2024 has become ITV’s biggest ever month for streams on ITVX. There were 315 million streams on the platform throughout the month, more than any other month on ITVX or previously on ITV Hub.

January 28th was the biggest single day for both the number of streams (14.8 million) and streaming hours (6.1 million) since England’s World Cup exit on December 10th 2022, with viewers watching the FA Cup, Love Island All Stars and the launch of season two of Trigger Point.

During the month, Love Island All Stars was streamed 43 million times and ITVX’s coverage of the FA Cup including Liverpool vs Norwich City has had 11 million streams.

It was a big month for Drama on ITVX with 108 million across the genre. The widely praised series Mr Bates vs the Post Office has been streamed 22 million times and After the Flood 20 million. Since its launch on January 28th, Trigger Point has already hit 9 million streams across both series.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV MD of Streaming, commented: “ITVX has hit the ground running in 2024. It’s clear that our breadth of quality programming across all genres has brought viewers in their multiple millions and our Drama programming, with the enormous success of Mr Bates as well as After the Flood and the return of Trigger Point, has been extremely successful.”