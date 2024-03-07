Forecast: LatAm to add 55m SVD subs

Latin America will have 165 million SVoD subscriptions by 2029, up from 110 million at end-2023, according to the Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Brazil will provide 59 million SVoD subscriptions by 2029, with Mexico bringing in a further 43 million.

Seven US-based platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Max) will account for 83 per cent of the region’s paying SVoD subscriptions by end-2029. Netflix will add 9 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029, with Disney+ up by 8 million, Max by 10 million and Paramount+ increasing by 6 million. Globoplay, only available in Brazil, will take another 8 per cent of the total.

“All of the major US platforms are very active in Latin America,” notes Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. Another dimension is added by local players such as Globo and Televisa [Vix].”