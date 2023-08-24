Forecast: LatAm AVoD growth to exceed SVoD

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 19 Latin American countries will increase by $7 billion (€6.4bn) between 2023 and 2029 to reach $17 billion, according to the Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

From the additional revenues, SVoD will provide $2.8 billion and AVoD $3.5 billion. SVoD will remain the region’s largest OTT revenue source, contributing $10.1 billion by 2029.

“We expect that Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ and HBO Max will all start hybrid AVoD-SVoD tiers in the short term – one for Spanish-speaking Latin America and another for Brazil,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “These four platforms will command more than half the region’s OTT revenues by 2029. We estimate that these four platforms will collectively generate $1.5 billion in AVoD revenues by 2029.”

One significant local player missing from the chart is Brazil-only Globoplay which will have revenues of $1.6 billion by 2029 – $0.6 billion from SVoD and $1.0 billion from AVoD.