Study: Broadcast sponsorship an effective platform

Channel 4 Sales has unveiled the results of its Sponsorship Rocks study, a comprehensive analysis of broadcast sponsorship effectiveness. The study’s dataset, twice the size of the previous iteration of Sponsorship Rocks in 2017, now incorporates streaming data, creative coding, plus Barb reach and frequency data.

At a time when the media industry is faced with concerns about brand safety and transparency, the research finds that broadcast sponsorship is the optimum environment for brands to align themselves with the positive attributes of the shows that audiences actively seek out.

Rupinder Downie, sponsorship and commercial partnerships leader, Channel 4 Sales, said: “This study highlights how well sponsorships allow brands to draw on broadcasters’ unique mix of content, creativity and innovation. The debate around brand safety continues across all media platforms, therefore it is so encouraging to see research which shows broadcast sponsorship provides a reliable, transparent and effective platform for brands.”

Channel 4 commissioned independent research agency Consumer Insight to aggregate effectiveness results from almost 240 sponsorships, including 666 of waves of research that involved speaking to over 400,000 viewers over the past fifteen years.

Analysis of this database reveals:

Sponsorship delivers impact across all key performance metrics. Compared to non-viewers of sponsorship, average percentage point uplifts are seen in awareness (+8 per cent), consideration (+8 per cent), brand perceptions (+7 per cent), relevance (+5 per cent) and trust (+6 per cent). On average, over half of viewers will recall a sponsorship ident and almost a quarter will want to find out more about a brand having been exposed to a sponsorship.

Product placement, licensing and sponsorship of clips on social media amplify the performance of sponsorship. Incremental gains across key KPIs can be seen with multiple touchpoints.

Case study results

A selection of brand partnership results from previous Channel 4 sponsorships, examined in the study included:

Bosch Home Appliances & Channel 4 Inspired Living

Campaign cut through was exceptional, with an all-time high on all sponsorship recall metrics, particularly top of mind recall at 13 per cent (+225 per cent shift vs pre vs +46 per cent norm).

87 per cent of those who recall the idents are likely to purchase vs a norm of 60 per cent.

Sensodyne & Made In Chelsea

After seeing the sponsorship, 59 per cent of respondents said they were more likely to consider Sensodyne, a +12pp uplift vs norms (47 per cent).

Claimed purchase increased significantly with 21 per cent of non-viewers saying they had bought Sensodyne in the past 3 months, compared with 33 per cent of viewers (+12pp increase). Claimed purchase behaviour of Sensodyne also surpassed a key competitor for the first time.

Arnold Clark & Channel 4 Drama