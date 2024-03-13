Gracenote enhances programme availability data

Content solutions specialist Gracenote is helping TV providers optimise their user experiences by providing the most accurate, up-to-date and comprehensive datasets covering subscription video on-demand (SVoD) and linear (FAST) content availability. The Gracenote solutions pair TV, movie and sports programming availability data with normalised programme metadata to ensure that streaming aggregators, digital platforms and MVPDs offer content-first user experiences that facilitate universal search, discovery and tune-in capabilities to drive maximum audience engagement.

According to Nielsen’s State of Play report, 20 per cent of consumers say they abandon a viewing session when they can’t find something compelling to watch. With content frequently moving between providers, a blockbuster movie that is available on a VoD platform one day could be gone the next. Different streaming services may feature different seasons or individual episodes of a popular TV show hampering seamless viewing experiences. Accelerating fragmentation among live sports rights makes finding a single game difficult and following a team throughout a full season nearly impossible.

While the streaming age has brought compelling content and on-demand access to consumers, it has also brought frustration among viewers unable to find what they’re looking for. To address the fragmented viewing experience, Gracenote has launched three primary offerings in its Availability solution that can help video providers put compelling content first and solve common ‘where, when and how to watch’ as well as ‘take me to watch’ use cases.

Together, these offerings enable customers to address consumer pain points, deliver improved user experiences and drive better monetisation: