Paramount+ to roll out ad tier in Canada, Australia

Paramount+, the SVoD service from Paramount, has announced launch timing and pricing for its international ad-supported subscription offering, the ‘Basic (with ads)’ plan. The plan will roll out in April in Canada and in June in Australia, priced at C$6.99 and A$6.99, respectively. The Paramount+ ‘Premium’ plan will also roll out in Europe, beginning with France this month.

Paramount says that these additional subscription plans “will give international Paramount+ subscribers even more flexibility in choosing the option that best suits their needs”.

With the ‘Basic (with ads)’ plan, viewers in Canada and Australia can access the complete library of entertainment that Paramount+ offers at a competitive price point. This includes all the biggest series and films on the platform, such as the first and second seasons of Halo, based on the iconic Xbox franchise, the final season of Star Trek: Disccovery, the new eight-episode original series A Gentleman in Moscow, the new season of Mayor of Kingstown, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Knuckles – the latest in the cinematic world of Sonic the Hedgehog from Paramount Pictures and Sega of America – as well as the A-League/AFC Champions League and more in Australia, among others.

After last year’s launch of the ‘Premium’ tier in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico, Paramount+ continues to expand its offering in Europe, starting with France this March. The ‘Premium’ plan brings Paramount’s content to new heights with premium quality formats, including 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. ‘Premium’ subscribers can also stream on up to four devices at once, twice the number available with the ‘Standard’ plan. In France, the “Premium” plan is priced at €10.99/month (or €97.99/year).

Marco Nobili,EVP and International General Manager of Paramount+, commented: “Our pricing strategy and a market-by-market approach to our offering is key to providing customers choice, flexibility and value. The ‘Premium’ tier has demonstrated great success in Canada, Australia and Latin America, and I am confident this offering will enable us to reach new subscribers in Europe, as well. As we launch ‘Basic (with ads)’ in our international markets, we can also offer our incredible content at an even more competitive price to ultimately increase our reach and expand our advertising offerings to partners. The ‘Basic’ tier allows us to continue to lead on value by providing consumers an even more affordable entertainment choice for the entire family.”

Lee Sears, President of International Markets Advertising Sales, added: “By introducing the ‘Basic (with ads)’ plan in Canada and Australia, we will enhance our value to our partners by enabling advertisers to buy across our global franchises, series and films through our digital platform, EyeQ, alongside the breadth of Paramount’s premium video inventory in a comprehensive and impactful way.”