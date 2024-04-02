Record quarter for ITVX

ITVX recorded its best ever quarter between January 1st and March 31st with 896 million streams across the service – an increase of 12 per cent on Q1 2023.

This follows January’s record-breaking month with 328 million streams, more than any other month on ITVX or previously on ITV Hub, and February was just behind with 322 million.

It was a significant quarter for Drama receiving 273 million streams which is up by nearly a quarter on this point last year (+24 per cent) with 24 million streams for Mr Bates vs The Post Office (pictured).

In Sport, the Six Nations was streamed over 16 million times, the most ever for the tournament on ITVX, and up by more than 3 million streams vs 2023.

The FA Cup Quarter Final between Manchester United and Liverpool on March 17th was streamed 6.1 million times which was a record for a domestic football match on ITVX, only the matches from the World Cup in 2022 and the Euros in 2021 had more streams.

In Reality, new series Love Island All Stars was streamed over 100 million times on ITVX in the quarter, making it the number 1 series across all genres this year. Whilst new to ITV, Celebrity Big Brother was streamed 17.5 million times.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection is the biggest factual series on ITVX so far this year, having been streamed 5.4 million times making it ITVX’s biggest ever factual-entertainment title.

ITV reports that that 88 per cent of viewers who come to watch an original programme on ITVX are going on to watch something else on the service.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV MD of Streaming, commented: “We’ve seen an incredible quarter for ITVX, continuing to build on a record breaking month in January. The breadth and variety of our content means that we really do offer something for a wide range of viewers and the continuing success of ITVX is testament to the work the teams across sectors from editorial to technology have put in.”