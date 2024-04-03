Gracenote speeds US FAST channel deployment

Content data specialist Gracenote has expanded its FAST Programme to the US helping content owners and providers more easily launch new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

Now, US-based content owners can distribute their TV programmes and movies to leading streaming platforms along with industry-standard Gracenote metadata ensuring their offerings are discoverable and monetisable.

First introduced in Europe in late 2023, the Gracenote FAST Programme helps US-based content owners navigate the process of launching and distributing their FAST channels with the enriched metadata attributes that are critical in driving viewer discoverability. The programme leverages Gracenote’s existing distribution network which comprises leading streaming platforms, facilitating seamless onboarding and immediate content availability for participants.

“Go-to-market complexity in the FAST ecosystem can slow the process of launching channels and getting content in front of entertainment-hungry viewers,” advises Tim Cutting, Chief Revenue Officer at Gracenote. “By removing obstacles for content owners in the US, the Gracenote FAST Programme facilitates wider content distribution, better content discovery and deeper viewer engagement. Ultimately, this helps participants maximise ad monetisation against their valuable content assets and position themselves for success now and into the future.”

While data requirements differ by streaming platform, Gracenote says it ensures relevant metadata and assets are available to the Gracenote distribution network of platforms for FAST channel deployment. Once content owners submit their programmes and schedules, Gracenote distributes enriched, normalised programme data and EPG data directly to the streaming platforms. Qualifying Gracenote FAST Programme participants will benefit from: