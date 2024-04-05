Pluto TV launches Monster Jam FAST channel

The Monster Jam channel is now live on Pluto TV in the UK, US, Canada, France, Spain, Italy and the Nordics with planned launches in Latin America and Brazil later this year.

Viewers will be able to relive Monster Jam World Finals II and III, where Tom Meents swept both the Racing and Freestyle competitions, a feat only the most decorated champion in Monster Jam history has accomplished and one that has not been duplicated since 2002. In addition, the current season of programming includes: 1-hour stadium event episodes, 30-minute arena episodes and Inside Monster Jam, the official Monster Jam video podcast featuring exclusive inside access to Monster Jam drivers, track designs, the Monster Jam Garage, and more.

The channel has launched in partnership with Spacemob, a media company specialising in content distribution and FAST channel developmen

“We’re thrilled to partner with Feld Motor Sports to launch the Monster Jam FAST channel, heralding a new era of immersive entertainment for Monster Jam fans worldwide,” commented Spacemob CEO Loren Wilson. “Monster Jam holds an esteemed status as an iconic brand revered by millions of devoted fans worldwide. The channel promises to deliver unparalleled content, capturing the heart-pounding action and awe-inspiring stunts that define Monster Jam. With the creative storytelling and programming capabilities of Spacemob combined with the gravity-defying action and the sheer spectacle that is Monster Jam, this channel is sure to top the charts quickly and we’re thrilled to be bringing this channel to Pluto TV audiences first. This channel will bring an unparalleled platform for fans to immerse themselves in the adrenaline-fueled world of Monster Jam like never before.”

“Over the past 16 years, Feld Motor Sports has transformed Monster Jam into a lifestyle brand extending our reach far beyond the 350 live events we put on globally each year. It allows fans from around the world to engage with their favorite Monster Jam trucks and drivers 365 days a year from their home,” added Stephen C Yaros, Senior Vice President of Global Media and Supercross, Feld Entertainment. “The Monster Jam channel on Pluto TV will introduce new fans on the platforms looking for high-quality motorsports action and give existing fans their favourite Monster Jam moments once again. Spacemob is another best-in-class partner, allowing us to grow the ever-expanding Monster Jam global franchise.”

“Pluto TV is bringing the adrenaline-fueled world of monster trucks to our domestic and international audiences with the addition of Monster Jam,” said Amy Kuessner, EVP of programming for Pluto TV. “As a leader in the FAST space, Pluto TV knows a thing or two about speed, and we are confident that viewers around the world will enjoy this new action-packed channel.”

First introduced in 1992, the Monster Jam franchise has gained an extensive worldwide reach with events in 32 countries and 60 markets internationally that see around 4 million annual attendees. Monster Jam’s reach extends far beyond stadiums and arenas with more than 8.4 million followers across all Monster Jam social channels.