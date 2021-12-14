Pluto TV, Channel 5 add to FAST UK lineup

Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, has extended its content partnership with Channel 5 in a move which will bring three new channels to the streaming service in the UK.

In addition, existing Channel 5 programming on Pluto TV – originally available via My5 Crime and My5 GPs – has been repackaged into two branded channels to better signpost viewers to the content.

In all, the suite of five branded channels will significantly expand Channel 5’s presence on Pluto TV, as the streaming service continues to build relationships with leading content partners in the UK and around the world.

Pluto TV viewers will be able to indulge in some of Channel 5’s most watched shows in the new line up of thematic channels:

5 Cruising with Jane McDonald – based on the travelogue which won Channel 5 its first BAFTA award – will follow the singing sensation and ‘queen of cruise ships’ as she travels the world exploring life on board a range of ocean and river vessels.

5 Destination Britain – will bring together some of the best shows celebrating the beauty of the UK’s regions and counties, featuring titles such as Britain by Bike with Larry & George Lamb and Walking Britain’s Lost Railways, featuring Rob Bell.

5 Building Britain – will showcase the country’s most impressive structures, with range of programmes spotlighting historic and modern triumphs of engineering, including Britain’s Greatest Ships, Britain’s Greatest Boats, Britain’s Greatest Bridges and George Clarke’s Build a New House in the Country.

5 GPs Behind Closed Doors – formerly My5 GPs – will become the home of the only series on British TV to be set inside a working general practice. The channel will follow the stories of staff and patients at surgeries on the front line of NHS care across the UK.

Finally, My5 Crime will become 5 Cops on Pluto TV. The channel will air some of the best-performing factual crime series from Channel 5’s catalogue, including Police Interceptors and Traffic Cops.

“These new FAST channels from Channel 5 show the potential of Pluto TV for content partners, who can remix and repackage evergreen content to reach fans new and old”, said Dan Fahy, SVP Streaming, ViacomCBS UK. “Pluto TV provides content partners with a sophisticated consumer platform, market wide distribution, a proven monetisation model and significant marketing support – this offer is unrivalled in the UK FAST space. The addition of the new Channel 5 channels to the service strengthens Pluto TV’s range of local and international programming in way that is compelling to viewers who enjoy the linear streaming experience, while also consolidating Pluto TV’s position as the leading FAST player in the UK.”

Pluto TV and Channel 5 are both owned by ViacomCBS.