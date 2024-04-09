Premier Sports relaunches in UK

Premier Sports has officially relaunched in the UK with a new website, app and online streaming platform while linear channels across the platforms Sky, Virgin and Amazon have been fully rebranded to Premier Sports.

Effective immediately, all current customers will experience a seamless transition to Premier Sports and new customers can subscribe through the new website.

LALIGA TV makes its return as a standalone offering via the new Premier Sports streaming service. The 24/7 channel showcasing “All of LALIGA, All in one place” includes live games, daily studio shows with Spanish football experts, features, documentaries, archive footage, and more.

This April, there is a huge amount of content available for Premier Sports customers including the Scottish Cup Semi Final fixtures including Rangers vs Hearts and Aberdeen vs Celtic, ElClásico as Real Madrid welcomes Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as well as the business end of the BKT United Rugby Championship season.

As part of Premier Sports’ return to the UK market, the Scottish League Cup will be rebranded as the Premier Sports Cup when the 2024/25 season kicks off in July.

Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports, commented: “We are thrilled to return to the UK market and offer our stellar sports portfolio to a loyal and expanding subscriber base. This represents a new era for Premier Sports in the development of our business, we’re excited to be back across the UK. Customers will continue to see the same great line-up of sports talent leading our coverage, and all our usual unmissable live action sport across domestic and international football, rugby, ice-hockey, motorsport and martial arts.”

Premier Sports will broadcast LALIGA, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup, International football fixtures, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal; BKT United Rugby Championship, TOP14 rugby, EPCR Challenge Cup, NHL, IIHF World Championship, NASCAR and KSW.

Following the recent closing of Premier Sports acquisition of Viaplay Sports UK, the pay-TV channels will be rebranded as Premier Sports 1 and 2, available on Sky channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Prime Video as an add on subscription. The new streaming service is supported by a range of devices and platforms, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Mac, FireTV and AndroidTV, Chromecast, with dedicated Smart TV apps for Samsung and LG devices coming soon.

Commercial Premises in the UK will continue to access the Premier Sports channels via the Sky Satellite system.