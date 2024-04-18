Viaplay expands in US with Prime Video Channels

Viaplay Content Distribution has launched the Viaplay channel as an add-on subscription via Prime Video Channels in the US. Subscribers on Prime Video Channels will be able to access, for $5.99 a month with a 7-day free trial, the Viaplay library of Scandinavian series and films.

Viaplay’s US content offering focuses on the Nordic region’s psychologically penetrating series and films, from suspenseful crime dramas and provocative and stylish young adult series to award-winning dramas and documentaries. Subscribers will have immediate access to thousands of hours of Nordic and European titles including:

Nordic Noir/Crime Dramas : Lars Mikkelsen in Face to Face, an intense interrogative drama; Fenris, featuring mysterious disappearances in a wolf-inhabited forest; Trom, a mystery set in the picturesque Faroe Islands; Detective Maria Kallo, based on the bestselling book series; DNA, a Danish police drama co-starring Oscar-nominated actress Charlotte Rampling; and Black Sands, a dark, popular Icelandic mystery; as well as all three films from the renowned Millennium/The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy

Young Adult Series : Provocative dramas Threesome and Delete Me and coming of age LGBTQ+ short form series One of the Boys

: Provocative dramas Threesome and Delete Me and coming of age LGBTQ+ short form series One of the Boys Dramas : The Architect, the award-winning dystopian dramedy starring Eili Harboe (Succession) and called “vicious and funny” by The New York Times; International Emmy-nominated The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen starring Connie Nielsen (Gladiator); and Swedish ‘TV Drama of the Year’ nominee Limbo

Documentaries : The Most Remote Restaurant in the World, a "can't miss documentary" (Forbes) following the nearly impossible journey of a chef to set up shop in a remote location; Crime Scene Sweden, a shocking, in-depth look at infamous Swedish murders; and Liv Ullmann: A Road Less Travelled, a star-studded, intimate portrait of the legendary actress.

Coming up on the Viaplay add-on subscription channel, subscribers will have access to a steady stream of new series and films not available anywhere else, with highlights including:

Furia, Season 2 (April 25th): Hit political action thriller following the threat of radical right-wing forces in Europe

Börje – The Journey of a Legend (May 2nd): Record-setting, six-part drama series on NHL icon Börje Salming, starring Valter Skarsgård and Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills, 90210)

Gold Run (May 7th): WWII feature film starring Sven Nordin (Wisting), based on a thrilling true story and Viaplay’s most successful and streamed Original Film of all time

Murderesses (May 21st): An adaptation of Katarzyna Bonda’s bestselling true crime book following a police officer uncovering treacherous family secrets

In February, Viaplay closed its own app and direct to consumer streaming service in the US and Canada, and now focuses its international distribution strategy in building growth via partnerships. The Viaplay subscription channel is already available in North America through partner platforms such as Comcast Xfinity, The Roku Channel and Xumo, with additional markets coming soon.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP Viaplay Select & Content Distribution: “We’re thrilled to increase the Viaplay subscription channel’s distribution in the United States. This shows the universal appeal of high-quality Nordic and European content and will make these titles more accessible to viewers across the United States than ever before, including Viaplay’s record-setting Swedish-English drama series Börje – The Journey of a Legend coming May 2nd. Nordic Noir is truly just the beginning, as Viaplay offers a broad content line-up from thrilling crime dramas and relatable character-focused dramedies to fascinating true stories and gripping documentaries.”