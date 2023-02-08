Viaplay sets N America D2C launch dates

Viaplay Group will launch its Viaplay streaming service on a direct-to-consumer (D2C) basis in the US on February 22nd and in Canada on March 7th. Viewers will be able to stream more than 1,500 hours of premium European content through the Viaplay app at launch, with at least one premiere to follow every week. Viaplay’s offering includes popular ‘Nordic Noir’ dramas and critically acclaimed series, films and documentaries, many starring major Hollywood names. The service will be priced at $5.99 (€5.58) and C$6.99 (€4.86) per month in the US and Canada respectively. Viaplay’s North American launches will take its D2C footprint to 13 markets.

“In just two years, Viaplay has expanded from the Nordic region to become a truly international entertainment provider, both direct-to-consumer and through partners,” commented Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO. “Our premium storytelling, combined with world-class sports in our European markets, is helping to set us apart from the competition, and we tailor our offering to each new country. We see an appreciative core audience in North America for our stylish international content, and an attractive opportunity to take a specialised position in the world’s most dynamic streaming market.”

“The appetite for top-quality international content is higher than ever in North America, so the time is ideal to bring the best of Nordic storytelling direct to local audiences,” added Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select. “Nordic design, creativity and scenery are already world-famous, and are on full display in the region’s films and series. Viaplay will show more of this unique content in North America than any other streamer – and ‘Nordic Noir’ is just the beginning.”

In North America, the Viaplay app is supported by a wide range of devices and platforms, including smart TVs; Android and iOS smartphones and tablets; Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast; and Mac and PC.

Viaplay is also available in the US through Comcast’s Xfinity and Xumo platforms, and as part of The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions line-up.

Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is currently available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK. The Viaplay Select branded content concept, which makes Viaplay content available on partner platforms, has launched in 20 markets around the world.