Study: Relationship between digital ads and editorial content

By applying Nielsen’s Brand Impact methodology – online research Community, Teads, the global media platform, in partnership with CNN Brazil, has released data from an original qualitative study on the relationship between digital advertising and editorial content. The research reveals behaviours by gender, age group, consumption, and interaction with ads.

“The findings of the study reinforce the importance of Artificial Intelligence models around customisation and personalisation for the evolution of advertising experiences. However, positive perceptions about brands depend on a priority focus on fundamental factors. There are generational nuances in the relationship with digital advertising and an evident resentment, common to all groups, towards intrusive ads, defined by the respondents as disrespectful and harmful to content reading,” commented Monika de Faria Lima Cerqueira, CO-MD of Teads in Brazil.

In comparison to other sites, the experience provided by CNN Brazil ended up positioning the news portal in the first place in preference for all analysed criteria: quantity of the ads, placement of the ads on pages, loading speed, site layout, quality of texts and information, quality of images and videos, credibility/strength of the name/brand.

Corroborating the survey, Sergio Maria, Vice President of Innovation and Digital at CNN Brazil, highlighted the respect for the audience as a major concern of the multiplatform brand. “As producers of journalistic content, we need to present it in a respectable and easy manner for a consumer who trusts our quality. The audience that comes to our page also appreciates the brands displayed in a more organic way, without having to stumble upon a clutter of pop-ups and invasive videos,” he explained.

The effects of this more user-friendly experience were confirmed by CNN Brazil in a quantitative survey with PiniOn. Conducted in April 2024, with a sample of 2,000 people, the study also indicated significant approval of the CNN Brazil website, with 9 out of 10 users rating the site as good/excellent.

Further data from the Nielsen study

The choice of news sites is governed by a slightly different criteria depending on age group:

• For 53 per cent of all respondents, Credibility is the main reason for choosing a news site, followed by Quality of text and information (39 per cent)

• There is a slight preference among younger people for the quality of texts and among older readers for credibility

A long time is invested daily in reading news sites:

• People read between 2 and 3 news sites with a daily investment of up to 2 hours in this activity

News sites serve as a passport to readers’ social circles:

• News sites are the source of information where they find inputs for their repertoires. The feeling of “being part of” and “being up to date” with the most important facts is made possible by editorial content platforms.

There are major differences between genders

Women:

• More thorough and in-depth reading

• They dedicate more time to searching for and grasping information related to a wider range of topics

• More attentive to details, better perceive layout characteristics, quantity, and format of ads

Men:

• Faster and more superficial readings

• Choose – and focus on – one or few topics of interest

• Look at the screen as a whole until they are drawn to an image or statement that arouses curiosity

• Perceive the presence of ads with fewer details

Behaviour of age profiles

16 to 22 years old, the habituated to digital advertising

• Value faster browsing and additional resources (videos, audios, etc.)

• Comparatively, they have greater interest in variety, entertainment, and media topics

• More accustomed to the presence of digital advertising, they establish contextual linkages between news content and ads

27 to 42 years old, they consider digital advertising acceptable

• Dive more deeply into editorial platforms

• Explore the environment; variety, trend topics, and politics have greater appeal

• There are higher chances of evaluating ads as interference in content

43 to 58 years old, they are comparatively more critical of digital ad interference

• More rigid interests and habits, their level of criticism is higher

• Feel comfortable in channels they consider more ethical

• Strongly resent interruptions caused by intrusive ads

All groups understand the reason behind digital advertising.

• The presence of advertising is understood and clearly related to the financial health of news sites. The problem lies in excesses and in some formats

• Pop-ups (of any type) elicit comparatively more negative reactions for being imposing and rudely interrupting the flow of reading, leaving the reader in doubt about the continuity of the text

• Intrusive formats generate high impatience and rejection from the reader. The perception is one of invasion

• Contextualisation reduces the feeling of interruption and suggests that the campaign is thoughtful and of high quality

When ads seem less like interruptions and much more like an integral part of the narrative, voluntary engagement, brand recall, and campaign message retention are enhanced, and advertisers’ investment is optimised.

“Ensuring premium ads hosted on quality content and promoting respectful experiences with digital advertising, therefore aligned with consumer interests and expectations, establishes solid foundations for a virtuous cycle for all agents of the ecosystem: professional publishers, advertisers, agencies, and consumers. There are viable and accessible opportunities for this, good choices can and must be made.” concluded Monika.