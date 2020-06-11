Survey: US SVoD surge may continue post-pandemic

Covid-19 has brought on many changes in the way people consume media, with more than half of Americans (56 per cent) saying they are using paid streaming services at a higher rate today than before the pandemic.

As shelter-in-place mandates begin to lift, findings from a survey by information and insights company TransUnion suggest that these new media consumption behaviours will likely continue, with 45 per cent of consumers saying they will make paid streaming services a permanent part of life moving forward.

As consumers’ use of paid streaming services (including platforms such as Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, and Apple TV) has increased, so too has the amount of time they are using them. Consumers said their usage increased from one to two hours per day prior to the pandemic to an average of three to four as of the week of May 18th. More than one-third of consumers surveyed spent at least five hours daily with streamed media. This was most prominent for consumers in the 18-29 year-old age group as 66 per cent of these respondents indicated an increase of daily viewing.

“The use of digital platforms has accelerated as younger generations seek more control and flexibility over how they consume content,” noted Matt Spiegel, executive vice president and head of the media vertical at TransUnion. “In today’s global, tech-driven economy, this consumption is occurring across multiple channels and devices as consumers shift away from traditional cable and broadcast. To account for this profound shift in consumption behaviours, advertisers need greater insight into the people behind the devices to gain a more holistic picture of the connected consumer.”

Consumers are not only streaming more content, but also subscribing to more platforms since the onset of the pandemic. The percentage of consumers subscribed to three to five streaming services increased to 48 per cent, up from 37 per cent prior to Covid-19. Furthermore, the cord-cutting trend continues to gain a foothold in the media ecosystem with 53 per cent of consumers indicating they use a subscription streaming service in place of a traditional cable TV package. The generational divide regarding this trend was most evident among younger consumers as they were most likely to belong to the cord-cutting group.

The survey found that Smart TV was the most popular streaming device overall with 37 per cent using this platform. Age demographics played a role in terms of streaming device preference as consumers in the 18–29 age group also preferred mobile devices (25 per cent) for streaming while those in the 30–44 demographic had a preference for OTT devices (19 per cent). Meanwhile older age groups such as those 60+ demonstrated the highest preference toward Smart TVs (41 per cent), with their next choice for streaming being computers. However, streaming as a whole may still be a fairly new concept as 19 per cent indicated they do not stream content at all.

“As more consumers leverage digital channels and look for entertainment options in the comfort of their homes, it’s important to take a pulse check as to how consumer behaviours are changing – and have changed since the onset of the pandemic,” advised Spiegel. “These insights will be instrumental to advertisers as they adapt their positioning and targeting in the marketplace to create more relevant experiences.”