Dad’s Army most-streamed Xmas BritBox show

After closely watching subscriber habits from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day, BritBox, the SVoD service from the BBC and ITV, has revealed that the most-streamed content over the Christmas period was the classic comedy Dad’s Army, which was added to the platform on December 24th. In its first three days, subscribers streamed the 78-episode collection en masse, outstripping BritBox Original Spitting Image and Only Fools and Horses, which were the other most-popular choices over the festive period.

Looking back over 2020, BritBox’s most-streamed series of the year was its first Original Spitting Image, which will return to the platform for a second series in Autumn 2021. Love Island, Broadchurch, Doctor Who Classic and Only Fools and Horses complete the tally of the top five most popular shows.

“We are very pleased that our subscribers are cosying up with Captain Mainwaring and the platoon this Christmas” commented Will Harrison, BritBox UK’s Managing Director. “There is nothing better than a bit of Dad’s Army especially at this time of year!’