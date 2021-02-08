Data: Super Bowl ratings slump

Viewership for the Super Bowl and all of its associated programming was down year-over-year, with households tuning-in for the game itself down 15 per cent, according to data from Samba TV.

Some 32 million households tuned in, down from 37.6 million in 2020. Here’s how all of the programming looked on Sunday night:

Super Bowl LV pre-game show: down 13 per cent

Super Bowl LV: down 15 per cent

Super Bowl LV Halftime show: down 14 per cent

Presidential interview 2021: down 13 per cent

The lower ratings are the latest blow for the NFL this season, as household tune-ins have been down throughout the play-offs and the marquee Sunday and Monday night games.

Two weeks ago, the conference championship games were down 15 per cent and 17 per cent, while each game in the divisional round was down 20-23 per cent YoY and the wild card weekend games were down 21-30 per cent.