Analysis: US pay-TV sheds 5.1m subs in 2020

Findings from analyst firm Leichtman Research Group indicate that the largest pay-TV providers in the US – representing about 95 per cent of the market – lost about 5,120,000 net video subscribers in 2020, compared to a pro forma net loss of about 4,795,000 in 2019.
The top pay-TV providers now account for about 81.3 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having 43.9 million video subscribers, satellite TV services having about 21.8 million subscribers, the top telephone companies having 7.9 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services having 7.7 million subscribers.
Key findings for the year include:
“Net pay-TV losses of over 5 million subscribers in 2020 were slightly higher than in 2019, and more than in any previous year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Overall, the top pay-TV providers lost 5.9 per cent of subscribers in 2020, compared to 5.2 per cent in 2019.”
|Pay-TV Providers
|Subscribers at end of 4Q 2020
|Net Adds in 2020
|Cable Companies
|Comcast
|19,846,000
|(1,408,000)
|Charter
|16,200,000
|56,000
|Cox*
|3,650,000
|(215,000)
|Altice**
|2,961,000
|(236,800)
|Mediacom
|643,000
|(67,000)
|Atlantic Broadband**
|318,387
|1,287
|Cable One**
|261,000
|(46,000)
|Total Top Cable
|43,879,387
|(1,915,513)
|Satellite Services (DBS)
|DirecTV^
|13,000,000
|(3,033,000)
|DISH TV^^
|8,816,000
|(408,000)
|Total DBS
|21,816,000
|(3,441,000)
|Phone Companies
|Verizon FiOS
|3,927,000
|(302,000)
|AT&T U-verse/AT&T TV^
|3,505,000
|42,000
|Frontier
|485,000
|(146,000)
|Total Top Phone
|7,917,000
|(406,000)
|Internet-Delivered (vMVPD)
|Hulu + Live TV
|4,000,000
|800,000
|Sling TV
|2,474,000
|(118,000)
|AT&T TV NOW
|656,000
|(270,000)
|fuboTV
|547,880
|231,880
|Total Top vMVPD^^^
|7,677,880
|643,880
|Total Top Providers
|81,290,267
|(5,118,633)
Sources: The Companies and Leichtman Research Group, Inc.
* LRG estimate
** Includes recent small acquisitions/sales and LRG estimates
^ AT&T combines non-vMVPDs as “Premium TV” – separate results are LRG estimates with AT&T TV included with U-verse
^^ DISH TV removed 250,000 subs representing commercial accounts impacted by COVID-19 in 1Q 2020. In 2Q-3Q 2020, 80,000 resumed normal service. DISH includes these subs in the total, but excludes them from net add/loss calculations.
^^^ vMVPD does not include YouTube TV (with 3 million subs in 3Q 2020) or Philo, as neither regularly report results
Company subscriber counts may not solely represent residential households
Top pay-TV providers represent approximately 95 per cent of all subscribers
Top cable companies do not include overbuilder WOW with 308,200 subscribers
Net additions reflect pro forma results from system sales and acquisitions, reporting adjustments, and the addition of new providers to the list – therefore, comparing totals in this release to prior releases will not produce accurate findings
