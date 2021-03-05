Analysis: US pay-TV sheds 5.1m subs in 2020

Findings from analyst firm Leichtman Research Group indicate that the largest pay-TV providers in the US – representing about 95 per cent of the market – lost about 5,120,000 net video subscribers in 2020, compared to a pro forma net loss of about 4,795,000 in 2019.

The top pay-TV providers now account for about 81.3 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having 43.9 million video subscribers, satellite TV services having about 21.8 million subscribers, the top telephone companies having 7.9 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services having 7.7 million subscribers.

Key findings for the year include:

Satellite TV services lost about 3,440,000 subscribers in 2020 – compared to a loss of about 3.700,000 subscribers in 2019

The top seven cable companies lost about 1,915,000 video subscribers in 2020 – compared to a loss of about 1,560,000 subscribers in 2019

The top telephone companies lost about 405,000 video subscribers in 2020 – compared to a loss of about 630,000 subscribers in 2019

The top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) services (Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, and fuboTV) added about 640,000 subscribers in 2020 – compared to about 1,095,000 net adds in 2019

Traditional pay-TV services (not including vMVPDs) lost about 5,765,000 subscribers in 2020 – compared to a net loss of about 5,890,000 in 2019

AT&T had a net loss of about 3,260,000 subscribers across its four pay-TV services (DirectTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, and AT&T TV NOW) in 2020 – compared to a net loss of about 4,095,000 subscribers in 2019 AT&T ‘Premium TV services (not including the vMVPD service AT&T TV NOW) lost 15.3 per cent of subscribers in 2020 – compared to a 4.6 per cent loss among all other traditional pay-TV services



“Net pay-TV losses of over 5 million subscribers in 2020 were slightly higher than in 2019, and more than in any previous year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Overall, the top pay-TV providers lost 5.9 per cent of subscribers in 2020, compared to 5.2 per cent in 2019.”

Pay-TV Providers Subscribers at end of 4Q 2020 Net Adds in 2020

Cable Companies Comcast 19,846,000 (1,408,000) Charter 16,200,000 56,000 Cox* 3,650,000 (215,000) Altice** 2,961,000 (236,800) Mediacom 643,000 (67,000) Atlantic Broadband** 318,387 1,287 Cable One** 261,000 (46,000)

Total Top Cable 43,879,387 (1,915,513)

Satellite Services (DBS) DirecTV^ 13,000,000 (3,033,000) DISH TV^^ 8,816,000 (408,000)

Total DBS 21,816,000 (3,441,000)

Phone Companies Verizon FiOS 3,927,000 (302,000) AT&T U-verse/AT&T TV^ 3,505,000 42,000 Frontier 485,000 (146,000)

Total Top Phone 7,917,000 (406,000)

Internet-Delivered (vMVPD) Hulu + Live TV 4,000,000 800,000 Sling TV 2,474,000 (118,000) AT&T TV NOW 656,000 (270,000) fuboTV 547,880 231,880

Total Top vMVPD^^^ 7,677,880 643,880

Total Top Providers 81,290,267 (5,118,633)

Sources: The Companies and Leichtman Research Group, Inc.

* LRG estimate

** Includes recent small acquisitions/sales and LRG estimates

^ AT&T combines non-vMVPDs as “Premium TV” – separate results are LRG estimates with AT&T TV included with U-verse

^^ DISH TV removed 250,000 subs representing commercial accounts impacted by COVID-19 in 1Q 2020. In 2Q-3Q 2020, 80,000 resumed normal service. DISH includes these subs in the total, but excludes them from net add/loss calculations.

^^^ vMVPD does not include YouTube TV (with 3 million subs in 3Q 2020) or Philo, as neither regularly report results

Company subscriber counts may not solely represent residential households

Top pay-TV providers represent approximately 95 per cent of all subscribers

Top cable companies do not include overbuilder WOW with 308,200 subscribers

Net additions reflect pro forma results from system sales and acquisitions, reporting adjustments, and the addition of new providers to the list – therefore, comparing totals in this release to prior releases will not produce accurate findings