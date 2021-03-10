Research: 53% UK gamers watch others play online

Video game playing rose to a new level in 2020, with UK consumers’ time playing up 4 per cent on the previous year.

The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity – more than a third of UK gamers (37 per cent) have made new friends through online gaming in the last year. Gamers in the UK are now playing video games an average of seven hours 10 minutes each week according to the State of Online Gaming 2021, a report commissioned by Limelight Networks on global gaming preferences and habits.

Opportunities for interactivity and social engagement are likely drivers for video game adoption with the majority (51 per cent) of UK gamers saying they started playing online video games in the past year.

Additional findings from the report include:

Performance drives demand for next-generation consoles. Three quarters (74 per cent) of global gamers are interested in purchasing a new console, due to updated technology (32 per cent) and faster game play (31 per cent). Gamers in China are most likely to consider upgrading their console (92 per cent).

“Video gaming has evolved into a social platform. Gamers want interactive, high performance, disruption-free experiences that allow them to connect with others and play longer,” said Nigel Burmeister, Vice President at Limelight Networks. “This evolution is putting pressure on gaming companies to match this demand and requires technology investments like edge computing to deliver high-quality gaming environments to users across the globe.”

The State of Online Gaming 2021 report is based on responses from 4,000 consumers in China, Germany, India, Indonesia, South Korea, the UK, the US and Vietnam, ages 18 and older who play video games. This included 500 respondents in the UK.