Study: YouTube viewing shifts to Connected TVs

Integral Ad Science (IAS) a global player in digital ad verification, has released research revealing that consumers prefer YouTube to all other ad-supported streaming services on Connected TV (CTV), while brand safety and suitability are also top of mind.
Surveying over 1,000 US consumers, the report from IAS demonstrates that YouTube ranks as consumers’ top choice on CTV devices, while indicating new opportunities for digital advertisers to activate brand safety and suitability tools in 2021.
Key findings include:
“After a period of rapid growth, CTV is now officially consumers’ preferred streaming device and YouTube tops the list of ad-supported streaming services that people watch on CTV,” said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. “This new research makes it clear that YouTube is the place to be for marketers looking to follow consumers’ attention, and they can do so confidently because IAS now offers brand safety and suitability solutions for YouTube CTV.”
