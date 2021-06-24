Analysis: US SVoD stacking rises

Research from Ampere Analysis into how people living in the US and Canada are consuming media – from SVoD to social media – has highlighted key similarities and differences between the two markets:

More than half of US respondents are ‘Super Stackers’

Stacking continues to grow in the US, with 52 per cent of households now having access to three or more SVoD subscriptions – this is up from 45 per cent in Q3 2020. Almost three in 10 (29 per cent) have access to five or more services. In comparison, in Canada 30 per cent of households have access to three or more services, while just 8 per cent have access to five or more services. Original content is driving the trend for SVoD stacking, especially in the US where almost half (49 per cent) say original content is the main reason they subscribe, compared to 38 per cent in Canada. Engagement with specific services also differs between countries. While uptake of Netflix is comparable in both markets, 61 per cent of respondents in Canada report watching Netflix in the last month, compared to 43 per cent in USA. Higher levels of competition among streamers in the US has meant that consumers are now spending less time watching content on each of the services they have access to.

TV is a bigger part of social interactions in the US than in Canada

Although there isn’t much difference in the daily use of social media (71 per cent in the US versus 69 per cent in Canada), those in the US are much more likely say social media is important to them (54 per cent vs. 45 per cent). Viewing is social, and Internet users in the US are more likely to see watching TV as a communal activity, with 48 per cent respondents saying it is important to them to watch TV with other people in their household. This has risen from 42 per cent in Q1 2020, most likely driven by increased time indoors due to the pandemic. In comparison, 38 per cent respondents in Canada see watching TV with their household as important. This has been stable over the last 12 months. TV is also seen as an important driver of conversation in the US, with 56 per cent respondents saying TV gives them something to talk about with others, compared to 49 per cent in Canada.

“As we’ve seen in Europe, there are some big differences in the way people consume TV depending on where they live,” advises Annabel Yeomans, Senior Analyst at Ampere Analysis. “In the US, TV is a much more important part of daily life and plays a greater role in social interaction than in Canada. Competition among streaming services is also more significant in the US than in Canada. In the last six months, we have seen that this not only impacts stacking rates, but also the growing demand for quality original content as streamers battle to engage subscribers and reach new audiences.”